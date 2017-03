By: Jon CorriganĀ

Jessica Simpson proved she can still rock her Daisy Dukes in a sexy new photo shoot.

The 36-year-old singer-turned-fashion mogul and mother of two slipped into the iconic Dukes of Hazzard cut-offs to promote her new collection.

Per a press release from Jessica Simpson Collection, the celeb was “inspired by the essence of travel” to mesh together theĀ “textured, crafty cultures of a world bazaar” with a “rich, colorful, eclectic mix.”