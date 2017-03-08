Get Ready for ‘Jammin For Joseph’ With This Sweet Message From Joseph [VIDEO]

March 8, 2017 10:59 AM By Roxanne Steele
Our big charity concert ‘Jammin’ For Joseph’ is happening soon at the Fillmore on March 22nd.  This all ages event is going to be an incredible night of music and inspiration with the Eli Young Band and William Michael Morgan.  Join WYCD and support our mission of finding a treatment or cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

I had the chance to meet Joseph last year and it was a real treat!   What a great kid who has a heart of gold.  Here’s young Joseph with a sweet message for you to get your tickets!

William Michael Morgan is ready.  How about you?

Just look at that smile!!

Learn more about Joseph and Duchenne and get your tickets HERE!  VIP tickets are also available.   VIP includes dinner plus a meet and greet.  Contact jamminforjoseph@gmail  for more info.

