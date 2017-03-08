Carly Pearce Drops Video For Debut Single

March 8, 2017 2:55 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Carly Pearce has just dropped the music video for her debut single, “Every Little Thing,” which is officially set to hit radio on March 20th. The video is a live clip, shot at brown Owl Studio in Nashville.

For those who don’t know, Carly wrote the song with Emily Shackelton and busbee, and says the tune is inspired by a big breakup. She telling Sounds Like Nashville it was, “like therapy of wanting to write something super real, kind of like a snapshot of what I was feeling in the moment, feeling like I couldn’t take another breath.” Check out “Every Little Thing” to the right.

