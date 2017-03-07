‘The Challenge’ Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Fights Back Tears Talking About His Son

March 7, 2017 10:21 AM By Jon Corrigan

From Challenge villain to doting dad, viewers have seen many sides of Chris “CT” Tamburello.

While we’ve seen glimpses of CT’s firstborn on The Challenge: Invasion of Champions, a sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode shows the 36-year-old reformed bad boy getting choked-up during a call with his girlfriend and son.

So his name is Christopher, Chris Jr., CJ — but I call him everything but his name: Fatso, Buddha, Fat Face. … I’m afraid he’s going to think his name is ‘No.’”

“I think about him every day,” Tamburello says, tearing up, “wondering what he’s doing, what kind of trouble he’s getting into.”

The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

