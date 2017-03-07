Surgeons Remove 915 Coins From Sea Turtle’s Stomach

March 7, 2017 11:31 AM By Frank Williams Jr.

Next time you toss a coin in a fountain, make sure there aren’t any turtles in there. Vets in Thailand discovered Bank the sea turtle had an 11-pound ball of coins in her stomach.

It took five surgeons four hours to remove all 915 coins and now Bank is recovering. Nantarika Chansue, the head surgeon, says tourists are to blame for Bank’s misery because many Thais believe that throwing coins on turtles will bring longevity.

Us humans did pay for our mistakes, literally. After local news outlets started talking about Bank’s dilemma, citizens raised $428 for her surgery. 

Source: Associated Press

