By: Jon Corrigan 

Farrah Abraham was just hanging out at the pool – no, like literally hanging out of her bathing suit.

The former Teen Mom star’s left bosom went rogue while sunbathing, giving the paparazzi plenty of photo-fodder. That said, her swimsuit bottoms seem to fit fine, or as TMZ puts it, “fit to a T.”

Something tells me she doesn’t really mind.