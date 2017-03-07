Emma Watson Confronts Her Embarrassing ‘Harry Potter’ Outtakes

By: Jon Corrigan

Emma Watson had to confront some old demons during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday.

Kimmel revealed an embarrassing acting habit the Beauty and the Beast star had as a kid, showing an outtake of a 9-year-old Watson mouthing her co-stars’ lines in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“You laugh, this is actually quite traumatic for me because I created issues because of this,” she said. “Yes, I would ruin takes. [Director] Chris [Columbus] would be like, “Cut. Emma, you’re doing it again. You’re mouthing Dan’s lines,’ and I’d be like, ‘Ooo, I’m so sorry, so sorry. Oh, I feel so bad.’ But I couldn’t help myself.”

See Watson as Belle in Beauty and the Beast, in theaters everywhere on March 17.