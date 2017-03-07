Ed Sheeran Admits Hooking Up with Taylor Swifts Girlfriends

Can you blame the guy?! Ed Sheeran, 26, has his friend and former tour mate Taylor Swift, 27, to thank for his wild nights with the ladies! He opened for her on the Red tour in 2013, so he spent lots of time with her girl squad. In a new interview with Rolling Stone the ‘Shape of You’ singer talked about it!

“Taylor’s world is celebrity,” he told the magazine confessing that he hooked up with a few of those famous friends in her celeb circle.

“I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy. I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the f*** did that happen?’”

But who?! Well Ed didn’t give us ALL the details but we know he had a fling with Ellie Goulding that she has denied. His song “Don’t” tells a different story. There was also that rumor about Selena Gomez but clearly by him saying: “How the f— did that happen?”

So interesting right?! So which one of Taylor’s girl squad do you think he hooked up with?