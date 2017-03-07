Air India’s All-Women Crew First To Circle Globe

Air India wanted to be the first airline to fly around the world with a crew of all women, and they made it happen. And yes, made history doing it. Flight AI 174 flew from New Delhi to San Francisco on February 27th, crossing the Pacific Ocean. Then after the mandatory rest period, they returned flying over the Atlantic back to New Delhi, finishing the around-the-world trip.

And not only were the flight’s captains and cabin crew all-female, every member of the staff from check-in to ground handling were women. Even the engineers certifying the plane, and air traffic controllers clearing departure and arrival were women, according to the company.

“Air India scripted history by flying an all-women crew flight around the world,” the airline posted on Facebook, after the Boeing 777 landed in New Delhi on Friday. And a spokesman for the airline says they’ve applied for a “Guinness World Record” to honor the occasion, which was part of a series of all-women flights they have planned to celebrate International Women’s Day tomorrow.

Source: Times Of India