By: Jon Corrigan 

Old Dominion have canceled two upcoming shows after suffering the loss of someone close to the band.

The group shared the news on Facebook Monday morning, providing few details.

As a result, Old Dominion have canceled their March 8 appearance at the Houston Rodeo and a March 9 concert in Midland, Texas. They also canceled a party this afternoon in Nashville to celebrate their No. 1 hit “Song for Another Time.”