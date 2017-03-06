Kid Rock & Chris Janson Mash-Up, Jason Aldean’s Big News, Brett Young & More in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up

Weekends are made for fun and our favorite country stars are always out there doing just that!

Our Detroit superstar Kid Rock joined Chris Janson on stage for a mash up of Buy Me A Boat!

Me and my buddy @KidRock tonight in West Palm. #RibRoundUp#buymeaboat pic.twitter.com/lHDQ1WpWgw — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) March 5, 2017

So cool right so here’s the full performance for you. You’re welcome!

The bro country fun continues on the Luke’s “ Kill The Lights Tour!” These guys are having TOO much of a good time! Watch as Brett Young tries to shake it!

Jason Aldean has a new puppy!

Everybody has been askin so here u go. pic.twitter.com/TUI7KCjWmQ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) March 5, 2017

The Love Triangle singer announced her own headlining club tour this weekend! I LOVE RaeLynn!

Get ready to #RaVe! Tickets available March 8! (March 6 if you're on my email list😉) Pre-show dance tunes curated by my friends @RDCountry!🎉 pic.twitter.com/387fO8nt2T — RAELYNN (@RaeLynn) March 3, 2017

Ed Sheeran’s new album is all the buzz right now and Kristian Bush tweeted out his support!

Damn @edsheeran !!! Good album. Thank you for working this hard at making it this good. #fan pic.twitter.com/AWUPa6Ob7L — Kristian Bush (@kristianbush) March 5, 2017

Tiger baseball is back! The boys are heating up in spring training. Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming season! Go Tigers!