Kid Rock & Chris Janson Mash-Up, Jason Aldean’s Big News, Brett Young & More in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up

Weekends are made for fun and our favorite country stars are always out there doing just that!
Our Detroit superstar Kid Rock joined Chris Janson on stage for a mash up of Buy Me A Boat!
So cool right so here’s the full performance for you. You’re welcome!
The bro country fun continues on the Luke’s “ Kill The Lights Tour!” These guys are having TOO much of a good time! Watch as Brett Young tries to shake it!
Jason Aldean has a new puppy!
The Love Triangle singer announced her own headlining club tour this weekend! I LOVE RaeLynn!
Ed Sheeran’s new album is all the buzz right now and Kristian Bush tweeted out his support!
Tiger baseball is back! The boys are heating up in spring training. Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming season! Go Tigers!