Justin Moore Says No Way To Flying

Justin Moore prefers bus travel. “I absolutely hate to fly. I’m terrified of flying. I don’t do it very often. I feel much safer in my bus. Somebody’s gotta hit that thing pretty hard for me to get hurt in it. It’s a big machine.”

Justin spent the past few days recovering from a vocal cord problem, but hopefully he’ll be back out on the road this week for his American Made tour. He took to social media last week to apologize to his fans and share a few images of his infected vocal cords, saying, “Thanks for all the well wishes guys. I’ve been on the road for 10 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever cancelled a show due to an illness.”