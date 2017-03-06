Jimmy Buffett-Inspired Retirement Home Set For Florida

Soon, you’ll be able to literally “waste away in Margaritaville.” That’s because Jimmy Buffett has teamed up with Minto Communities to create a massive senior living facility.

Latitude Margaritaville will include 7,000 homes, fitness facilities, lap pools, spas, live entertainment, personal beachfront access and, of course, plenty of booze. The Daytona Beach, Florida project, which is hoping to welcome guests beginning next year, will cost $1-billion to build.

The two or three-bedroom homes, which feature a den and garages in the golf cart-friendly community, will start in “the very low $200,000s to $350,000.” “It was very important to us to make this as obtainable as possible,” Bill Bullock, senior vice president of Minto Communities, explains. “We have over 10,000 registrations in two weeks. It’s just been amazing.”