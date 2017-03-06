Eastern Market Sign with Trump’s Seal Reads ‘Reserved for Future Internment Camp’

March 6, 2017 2:33 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

A sign with Donald Trump’s presidential seal has been posted on a fenced-off site in Detroit’s Eastern Market, designating the area as the site of a “future internment camp.”

At first glance, the sign on Winder Street near Orleans appears somewhat legit, even citing President Trump’s “Executive order 9066.” However, as the Metro Times reports, it’s a fake.

Created by Plastic Jesus, a Los Angeles-based artist known for public displays of social commentary, the sign first appeared Friday, according to nearby residents.

At least one other sign has been posted elsewhere in the U.S., with a grand total of ten expected to appear across the country.

Plastic Jesus tweeted an image of the sign on Saturday, adding the caption, “Coming to a city near you.”

 

