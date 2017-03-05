Roxanne’s Hometown Rundown!

March 5, 2017 12:25 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: charity events, community events, Jammin' for Joseph, The Fillmore Detroit

I’m so excited to launch a new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.”  There is always SO much going on in our communities that don’t always get talked about.  This is a place to share your charity events, from 5K walks, your church fish fry, cancer fundraisers, school events and more.  Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know.   Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events to check out!

 

Bowling Fundraiser for local Utica resident Holly who’s battling cancer for the 5th time. Join this great cause this  Friday, March 17, 2017 7:00pm at Total Sports located at 40501 Production Dr Harrison Charter Twp.  Enjoy a night out bowling while supporting the family during this difficult time.  

Tattoos for Turning Point March 19 12p -7p  at 45145 Cass Ave, Utica.  100% of the proceeds to benefit Turning Point which services victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. If you’ve been wanting a tattoo this is the perfect opportunity to do so and give back at the same time! For more info call 586-797-9090 or visit www.turningpointmacomb.org

WYCD’s Jammin for Joseph March 22nd at the Fillmore Detroit.  We are very excited to bring the Eli Young Band and William Michael Morgan.  Join us and help us raise funds for Team Joseph, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.   You can purchase Vip tickets which include a pre-show meet and greet with the artists and a strolling dinner – for $125. Click HERE to get tickets with LiveNation. We hope to see you there for Team Joseph! More info at www.WYCD.com

St. Valentine Church   The parish is celebrating their 70th Anniversary! Join them for mass, dinner, dancing and a silent auction to support the school and the great work they do in the community.  More info HERE!

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Brantley Gilbert Adds DTE Show to 2017 TourThe singer has revealed that he'll be extending his current 2017 The Devil Don't Sleep Tour into the summer.

Listen Live