Roxanne’s Hometown Rundown!

I’m so excited to launch a new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities that don’t always get talked about. This is a place to share your charity events, from 5K walks, your church fish fry, cancer fundraisers, school events and more. Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know. Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events to check out!

Bowling Fundraiser for local Utica resident Holly who’s battling cancer for the 5th time. Join this great cause this Friday, March 17, 2017 7:00pm at Total Sports located at 40501 Production Dr Harrison Charter Twp. Enjoy a night out bowling while supporting the family during this difficult time.

Tattoos for Turning Point March 19 12p -7p at 45145 Cass Ave, Utica. 100% of the proceeds to benefit Turning Point which services victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. If you’ve been wanting a tattoo this is the perfect opportunity to do so and give back at the same time! For more info call 586-797-9090 or visit www.turningpointmacomb.org

WYCD’s Jammin for Joseph March 22nd at the Fillmore Detroit. We are very excited to bring the Eli Young Band and William Michael Morgan. Join us and help us raise funds for Team Joseph, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. You can purchase Vip tickets which include a pre-show meet and greet with the artists and a strolling dinner – for $125. Click HERE to get tickets with LiveNation. We hope to see you there for Team Joseph! More info at www.WYCD.com

St. Valentine Church The parish is celebrating their 70th Anniversary! Join them for mass, dinner, dancing and a silent auction to support the school and the great work they do in the community. More info HERE!