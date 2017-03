Seated on a stool on a stage in an empty theater, Luke Bryan takes us on a journey in his new music video for “Fast.” This touching video shares photo’s of Luke’s life and early career. It’s a reflection of Bryan’s hard work and dreams.

Life sure does go too fast. What a beautiful video! I love seeing all these personal photo’s of Bryan. It’s like he opened up his scrapbook for us to see.

Get ready for Luke Bryan to headline Faster Horses this summer with WYCD! Get your tickets Detroit!