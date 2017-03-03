Luke Bryan’s Facial Reaction To His Son’s Good News Has All The Feels

Seriously, we love how cute Luke Bryan is with his kids. The other day, Luke was filming the video for Fast when he received a Facetime call from his son Bo. Apparently for the past year, Luke son Bo, who is 9 years old, has really liked a girl in his class. He finally asked her out on a date and afterwards, couldn’t wait to share the news with his dad. Luke’s face was great as you can tell he is so happy for his boy!