Luke Bryan’s Facial Reaction To His Son’s Good News Has All The Feels

March 3, 2017 7:16 AM By Rachael Hunter

Seriously, we love how cute Luke Bryan is with his kids. The other day, Luke was filming the video for Fast when he received a Facetime call from his son Bo. Apparently for the past year, Luke son Bo, who is 9 years old, has really liked a girl in his class. He finally asked her out on a date and afterwards, couldn’t wait to share the news with his dad. Luke’s face was great as you can tell he is so happy for his boy!

