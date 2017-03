Katy Perry went extreme with this break-up hair cut! Damn Orlando what did you do to her?! Maybe Miley Cyrus was her inspiration.

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

Shocking right?! Short, long, black or platinum blonde I love her!! She’s a gorgeous girl period. So what do you think?

Katy wears wigs all the time anyway so her natural hair doesn’t really matter. No need to be chained to one hair style or boy for that matter!