To enter this promotion, entrants must first visit a participating Viscount location during regular business hours beginning on March 13, 2017 and ending on March 26, 2017 to obtain the text code. A complete list of participating Viscount locations can be found below.

Once the code is obtained, entrants may enter via text message or online. To enter by text message, text the code to 96750. For online alternate means of entry, click here.

Entrants can also qualify on-air with 99.5 WYCD or on-site at a participating Viscounts location.

Viscount locations:

• 51020 Hayes Rd., Macomb, MI 48042

• 2600 Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48162

• 4130 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI 48329

• 30441 Plymouth Rd., Livonia, MI 48150

• 28310 Telegraph Rd., Flat Rock, MI 48134

See below for the contest rules!

The following promotion is intended for participants in the United States only, and will be governed by United States laws. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not eligible or not currently located in the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules below.

Dan + Shay Hot Tub Giveaway

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a. These rules govern the Dan + Shay Hot Tub Giveaway promotion (the “Promotion”), which is being conducted by WYCD(FM) (the “Station”). The Promotion begins on March 13, 2017 and ends on April 1, 2017 (the “Promotion Dates”).

b. To enter the Promotion, entrant may enter via phone, by text message, online or on-site as follows:

i. To enter, on-air, listen to the Station each weekday beginning on March 20, 2017 and ending on March 24, 2017 between the hours of 6 am ET and 8 pm ET each weekday for the announcement of the cue to call (“On-air entry Period”). Upon hearing the cue to call, the nineteenth (19th) caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) to get through to the Station contest line at (313) 298-1999 will win a Qualifying Prize and will be qualified for a chance to win the Grand Prize, upon confirmation of eligibility. At the time of entrant’s call, entrant will be required to provide all information requested including entrant’s full name, complete address (including zip code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth in order to be eligible to win. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. In the event that the selected caller is disconnected or is found to be ineligible, the next eligible caller who successfully makes it through on the call-in line and completes the call will be a winner. There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a Qualifying Prize winner only once.

ii. To enter online for a chance to win a Qualifying Prize and be qualified to win the Grand Prize, entrant must first visit a participating Sunny’s Pools & More/Viscount Pool West location during regular business hours beginning on March 13, 2017 and ending on March 26, 2017 to obtain the Promotion keyword (“Keyword”). A complete list of participating locations can be found at wycd.com/hottub. Once entrant has obtained the Keyword, he/she may enter by Online or Text as follows: Online: visit wycd.com/hottub and follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form between 12:01 am ET on March 13, 2017 and 11:59 pm ET on March 26, 2017 to enter the Promotion (“Online Entry Period”). Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station’s Privacy Policy. Limit one (1) entry per eligible person during the Entry Period regardless if entrant has more than one email address. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator.

iii. OR via Text: Once entrant has obtained the Keyword, text the Keyword to short code 96750 between 12:01 am ET on March 13, 2017 and 11:59 pm ET on March 26, 2017 to enter the Promotion (“Text Entry Period”). Message and data rates may apply. The Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for this method of entry. Potential prize winner(s) in a text message promotion must provide all information requested including entrant’s full name, complete address (including zip code), day and evening phone numbers and date of birth to verify eligibility. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. By entering by text, entrants consent to receive a confirmation text message from the Station.

iv. To enter on-site for a chance to win a Qualifying Prize and be qualified to win the Grand Prize, visit Sunny’s Pools & More/Viscount Pools West located at 51020 Hayes Road, Macomb, MI 48042 on Saturday, April 1, 2017 starting at 12:00 pm ET and ending at 1:00 pm ET (“On-Site Entry Period”) to obtain an official entry form, (available while supplies last), legibly hand write your first name and last name, complete address, city, state, zip code, telephone number (including area code), and date of birth on an official entry form and place the completed entry form in the dedicated collection box. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. All entries must be received by April 1, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Failure to provide all required information may result in disqualification.

c. Each person may be a Qualifying Prize winner only once. There will be a total of thirty-five (35) Qualifying Prizes awarded in the Promotion (thirty (30) on-air Qualifying Prize winners; three (3) Qualifying Prize winners from a combined pool of all online and text to win entries; and two (2) on-site Qualifying Prize winners selected). There will be one (1) Grand Prize winner selected in the Promotion.

d. All Qualifying Prize winners will be invited to a Grand Prize Event taking place April 1, 2017 at Sunny’s Pools & More/Viscount Pools West located at 51020 Hayes Road, Macomb, MI 48042 between the hours of 12:00 pm ET and 2 pm ET (“Grand Prize Event”). Qualifying Prize winners are required to register at the Grand Prize Event between 12:00 pm ET and 1:05 pm ET. Qualifying Prize winners must be present at the Grand Prize Event in order to have a chance to win the grand prize.

e. Due to delays in the online streaming of the Station’s broadcast signal, listeners to the online stream may not be able to participate in or may be disadvantaged in participating in on-air contests. Entrants are encouraged to listen to the Station on-air. The Station is not responsible for online streaming delays.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 18 years of age or older and who reside in the Metro Detroit area (Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Wayne Counties, Michigan). Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Sunny’s Pool & More DBA Viscount West Formally K.B. Leisure, the Station, CBS Radio Inc., their corporate affiliates, Station’s advertising and promotional agencies, participating sponsors, prize suppliers, their respective affiliates (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) and other radio stations in the Detroit metropolitan area, the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects.

b. Persons are eligible to win prize(s) in a Station-conducted Promotion only once every thirty (30) days and prize(s) valued at $600 or more only once every six (6) months. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any Station-conducted promotion, and only one (1) winner per household is permitted to win a prize in any Station-conducted Promotion every thirty (30) days.

c. The winner(s) may be required to present valid government-issued photo identification and must provide winner’s complete address, date of birth and phone number to claim a prize(s).

d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. PRIZES

a. Up to thirty-five (35) Qualifying Prizes will be awarded in the Promotion. Each Qualifying Prize consists of two (2) tickets to see Dan + Shay at Royal Oak Music Theatre (318 West 4th Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067) on Friday, April 7, 2017. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Qualifying Prize(s) is $50. The winner(s) will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s). The prize(s) is awarded as is. Tickets valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets. Tickets are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will tickets be replaced if lost or stolen. Tickets may not be sold to a third party. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to deny entry to or to remove the winner(s) and/or guest(s) if either engages in disruptive behavior or in a manner with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person at the Dan + Shay concert.

b. Up to one (1) Grand Prize will be awarded in the Promotion. The Grand Prize is a Viking V500 Spa. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize is $6,195. The winner will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize. The prize(s) is awarded as is. Winner is solely responsible for obtaining and paying for all required permits to complete any construction and permissions/authorizations from any local Home Owner’s Association, landlord or government, if necessary. The Station accepts no responsibility for repairing any real or supposed damage to any prize. Winner is responsible for scheduling the delivery with Sunny’s Pools & More/Viscount Pools West.

c. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be awarded. All prizes or prize certificates must be claimed at the office of the Station at the address below during regular business hours. The Qualifying Prize winner(s) will forfeit any Qualifying Prize(s) or prize certificate(s) not claimed by April 7, 2015 at 12:00 pm ET. The winner will forfeit any Grand Prize or prize certificate not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed or shipped to the winner(s), it will be with the prior written consent of the winner(s) and therefore, winner(s) assumes the risk of its loss. The Station is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize(s) or prize certificate(s).

d. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Station (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Other restrictions may apply.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. A maximum of thirty-five (35) Qualifying Prize winners will be selected in the Promotion (thirty (30) on-air; three (3) from a combined pool of all online and text to win entries; and two (2) on-site at the Grand Prize Event.

c. On-air Qualifying Prize winners will be notified of winning at the time of their winning call. Online/text to win Qualifying Prize winners will be selected in a Station conducted random drawing from a combined pool of all valid text to win and online entries on Monday, March 27, 2017 at approximately 10:00 am ET. These Qualifying Prize winners will be notified of winning by phone shortly after the random drawing. On-site Qualifying Prize winners shall be selected by a Station conducted random drawing from all on-site entries received between 12:00 pm ET and 1:00 pm ET on April 1, 2017 at the Grand Prize Event taking place at Sunny’s Pools & More/Viscount Pools West. On-site entrants must be present at the time of the drawing to win the on-site Qualifying Prize. Grand Prize winner will be notified in person directly during the Grand Prize Event.

d. All Qualifying Prize winners will be invited to participate in the Grand Prize Event taking place at Sunny’s Pools & More/Viscount Pools West on April 1, 2017 starting at approximately 1:05 pm ET and ending at 2:00 pm ET. All Qualifying Prize winners are required to register at the Grand Prize Event between 12:00 pm ET and 1:05 pm ET. Qualifying Prize winners are not permitted to send any other person on their behalf to participate in the Grand Prize Event; no proxies will be permitted.

e. Grand Prize Winner Selection: Each Qualifying Prize winner timely registered at the Grand Prize Event must fill out an entry form at the time of registration at the Grand Prize Event to be deemed a “Grand Prize Finalist”. Beginning at approximately 1:05 pm ET the Station will randomly draw each Grand Prize Finalist to determine the order of participation in the Grand Prize Event. Once the order of the Grand Prize Finalists has been determined, the Station will place numbered ping pong balls into a Hot Tub. Each numbered ball will correspond to a numbered envelope. Each Grand Prize Finalist, in order, will be allowed to come up to the Hot Tub and pick one (1) numbered ball and will then be given the corresponding numbered envelope. Once all Grand Prize Finalists have picked a numbered ball and are awarded the corresponding numbered envelope all Grand Prize Finalists will line up and be instructed to open their envelopes. The Grand Prize Finalist that opens the envelope saying “Grand Prize Winner” shall be deemed the winner of the Grand Prize (upon verification of eligibility).

f. Odds of winning an on-air Qualifying Prize depend upon the number and order of calls received. Odds of winning a Qualifying Prize depend upon the combined number of valid online and text entries received. Odds of winning an on-site Qualifying Prize depend upon the number of valid entries received on-site. Odds of a Qualifying Prize winner winning the Grand Prize are up to 1 in 35.

g. On-air qualifiers must listen to the Station but do not need to be present to win a Qualifying Prize. Text to win and online qualifiers do not need to listen to the Station or be present to win a Qualifying Prize. On-site qualifiers do not need to listen to the Station but need to be present at the Grand Prize Event to win a Qualifying Prize. Qualifying Prize winners do not need to listen to the Station but must be present at the Grand Prize Event to win the Grand Prize.

h. Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. The Qualifying Prize winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release by 12:00 pm ET on April 7, 2017 or Qualifying Prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner will not be selected. The Grand Prize winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within thirty (30) days of winning or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing of the remaining Grand Prize Finalists. If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s).

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (or any other CBS Radio station in Station’s market) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Station or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Station, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, in perpetuity, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Station may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Station reserves the right to make changes to the rules of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s).

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by Dan + Shay Hot Tub Giveaway – Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, WYCD-FM, 26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034. For the names of the prize winner(s) send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by June 1, 2017 to the above address marked “Dan + Shay Hot Tub Giveaway – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available during regular business hours at the main offices of the Station and may be posted online at http://www.wycd.com.

6. PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at http://www.wycd.com. In the event of conflict between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply.

Administrator: WYCD-FM, 26455 American Drive, Southfield, MI 48034.

Sponsor: Sunny’s Pools & More/Viscount Pools West, 51020 Hayes Road, Macomb, MI 48042