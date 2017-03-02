This App Wants To Help You Through Your Breakup

When you’re dealing with a broken heart, you want to talk about your breakup. A LOT! You could spend hours discussing what went wrong with your relationship and if you should be the one to call him first, or how you’re going to get your favorite hoodie back. But your friends actually have a breaking point when it comes to hearing about all things breakup-related. And they reached it last week.

So where can a girl turn for breakup support without judgment? There’s an app for that and it’s called Mend. It’s got your broken-hearted back when your sister and bestie have had enough. And unlike them, it never gets tired of hearing about your ex.

All you have to do is download the app and set up your account, then you’ll start getting customized daily check-ins to help you heal. When you open the app, you’ll get a little audio training that guides you through doing daily journal entries and keeps track of your feelings and the progress you’re making. And Mend has a big archive of breakup related articles, like step-by-step guides to detoxing from your ex and stories of healing heartache.

Of course, nothing is free in this life, this app included. They do offer a free week trial, but after that it’s $10 a month, $24 for three, or just $60 for the whole year. But with all the peace of mind they’re offering with none of the judgy eye rolls, it could be just what you need until you’re over your breakup.

Source: PureWow