The Season 24 “Dancing With The Stars” Cast Is Here

It’s official, we know who is ready to take a spin around the ballroom. The season 24 cast of “Dancing With the Stars” has been announced, but now we can take a closer look at the celebs and their professional partners.

First off, Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, and Mr. T are competing for the Mirror Ball trophy. Other athletes include professional bull rider Bonner Bolton, former NFL star Rashad Jennings and the first baseball player, David Ross. The cast also includes “Real Housewife” Erika Jayne and current “Bachelor” star Nick Viall, who is wasting no time going from reality show to reality show.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns March 20th, which will also mark the 400th episode of the show. Check out the full list of partners below: