NASA Asks The Twitterverse For Help Naming New Planets

Houston, we have a problem. And this time it’s naming seven newly discovered planets! NASA has taken to the Twitterverse asking for planet names. And as you might have guessed, it didn’t take long for the “Boaty McBoatface” crowd to chime in. Highlights from the suggestions include:

Planet McPlanetface 1-7

Planet McPlanetface, Moonie McMoonface, Rocky McRockface, Icy McIceface, Dusty McDustface, Gasy McGasface, Wanda

The Fast And The Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7

Hey, Batter, Batter, Batter, Batter, Sa-WING, Batter

Pluto, Long Live Pluto, Pluto Forever, We Love Pluto, Screw You For Killing Pluto, Planet of the Keks, Pluto

New Earth, New New Earth, New New New Earth, etc.

Pride, Greed, Lust, Envy, Gluttony, Wrath, Sloth

Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Happy, Sleepy, Sneezy, Grumpy

It’s unlikely any of these names will end up as a moniker on the TRAPPIST-1 solar system’s planets. Unless, of course, the International Astronomical Union, the agency charged with naming planets, decides one of these is out of this world.