Molina Healthcare Hourly Sweepstakes [Rules]

The following promotion is intended for participants in the United States only, and will be governed by United States laws. Do not proceed in this promotion if you are not eligible or not currently located in the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules below.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE HEALTHY HOUR SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a. These rules govern the Molina Healthcare Healthy Hour Sweepstakes (the “Promotion”), which begins on Monday, March 6, 2017, and ends on Friday, April 28, 2017. The Promotion is being conducted and sponsored by CBS Radio Inc. (“CBS Radio” or “Sponsor”) and promoted by select CBS Radio stations (each, a “Station,” and, collectively, the “Stations”) in the following Nielsen Audio radio markets (each, a “Market”): Cleveland, OH (WQAL(FM)); Detroit, MI (WYCD(FM)); Houston, TX (KHMX(FM)); Los Angeles, CA (KAMP-FM and KROQ-FM); Miami, FL (WKIS(FM) and WPOW(FM)); Orlando, FL (WOMX-FM and WQMP(FM)); Sacramento, CA (KSFM(FM) and KZZO(FM)); and San Diego, CA (KEGY(FM) and KYKY(FM)).

b. To enter the Promotion, entrant may enter (i) online, (ii) via Instagram and (iii) via Twitter beginning on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 12:00AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ending on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 11:59PM ET (“Entry Period”). There is a limit of one (1) entry per person, per entry method (i.e., online, Instagram, and Twitter), per week (each, an “Entry Week”) during the Entry Period regardless of the Market designated at time of entry. Entrants may submit a maximum of three (3) entries per Entry Week (one (1) online, one (1) via Instagram, and one (1) via Twitter). Entry Weeks shall be defined below:

Entry Week No.: Begins 12:00AM ET on: Ends 11:59PM ET on:

1 Monday, 3/6/17 Saturday, 3/11/17

2 Sunday, 3/12/17 Saturday, 3/18/17

3 Sunday, 3/19/17 Saturday, 3/25/17

4 Sunday, 3/26/17 Saturday, 4/1/17

5 Sunday, 4/2/17 Saturday, 4/8/17

6 Sunday, 4/9/17 Saturday, 4/15/17

7 Sunday, 4/16/17 Saturday, 4/22/17

8 Sunday, 4/23/17 Friday, 4/28/17

c. Each Market shall have its own hashtag for the Promotion as listed below:

Market: Hashtag:

Cleveland, OH #HealthyHourOhioContest

Detroit, MI #HealthyHourMichiganContest

Houston, TX #HealthyHourTexasContest

Los Angeles, CA #HealthyHourCAContest

Miami, FL #HealthyHourFLContest

Orlando, FL #HealthyHourFLContest

Sacramento, CA #HealthyHourCAContest

San Diego, CA #HealthyHourCAContest

d. To enter online, visit molinahealthyhour.com (“Promotion Website”) and follow the links and instructions to enter the Promotion and complete and submit the online entry form during the Entry Period. At the time of entry, entrants must designate their Market and briefly state their healthy hour plans. Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Station’s Privacy Policy. Limit one (1) entry per eligible person per Entry Week during the Entry Period regardless if entrant has more than one email address. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address or phone number, and only one email address or phone number may be used per entrant. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator.

e. To enter on Twitter, entrant will need to have a valid Twitter account. If they do not already have one, entrants can open a Twitter account for free at http://www.twitter.com. Entrants’ Twitter accounts must be set to “public” for their entries to be valid, and entrant must follow CBS Radio (@CBSAltitude) on Twitter. Entrant must tweet a message stating what their Healthy Hour plans are and include their Market’s #Hashtag (above). Entrants will receive one (1) entry for each valid Tweet. Limit one (1) Twitter entry per eligible person per Entry Week regardless if entrant has more than one email address or Twitter account. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address or Twitter account. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator. By entering the Promotion, entrants consent to be subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to CBS Radio’s Privacy Policy as applicable. Use of Twitter as a means of entry will be subject to Twitter’s privacy policy and terms of service. Entrant specifically agrees to release Twitter from any and all liability associated with this Promotion. The Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter.

f. To enter on Instagram, entrant will need to have a valid Instagram account. If they do not already have one, entrants can open an Instagram account for free at http://www.instagram.com. Entrants’ Instagram accounts must be set to “public” for the entry to be valid, and entrant must follow CBS Radio (@CBSRadio) on Instagram. Entrant must post a message, image or photo stating what their Healthy Hour plans are and include their Market’s #Hashtag (above). Entrants will receive one (1) entry for each valid post. Limit one (1) Instagram entry per eligible person per Entry Week regardless if entrant has more than one email address or Instagram account. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same email address or Instagram account. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Promotion administrator. By entering the Promotion, entrants consent to be subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to CBS Radio’s Privacy Policy as applicable. Use of Instagram as a means of entry will be subject to Instagram’s privacy policy and terms of service. Entrant specifically agrees to release Instagram from any and all liability associated with this Promotion. The Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram.

g. A maximum of twenty (20) prize winners – four (4) from each market hashtag – will be selected at the conclusion of the Promotion as set forth below.

h. Entrant must have the right to submit any content, including online, Twitter and Instagram posts (collectively, “Content”), none of which may defame or invade publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person’s personal or proprietary rights including but not limited to copyrights or trademarks. Content must be the original work of entrant, and any elements appearing in the Content, including, without limitation, photographs, comments, art or any other materials, must be entrant’s own original work, created by entrant, or be in the public domain. Further, by participating in the Promotion, entrant grants to Molina Healthcare, Inc., the Stations and CBS Radio Inc., a perpetual, royalty-free license to use and publish the Content in connection with the Promotion and for marketing and promotional purposes in any media now existing or hereafter created without any notification, opportunity to review, right of approval, or additional consideration whatsoever. Unless otherwise specified, any material, text or otherwise, included as part of the Content must be in the English language, and no personal information, including but not limited to name, image, or likeness of any person other than the entrant, or those from whom the entrant has obtained permission (or from their parents/guardians if individuals are minors), is to be included or referred to in the Content. As determined by CBS Radio in its sole discretion, Content must not include, depict, reference or promote any indecent or inappropriate subjects or include obscenities, profanity, offensiveness, materially dangerous activities or violence, sexual explicitness, drug use, commercial products or services of third parties, material that is defamatory, disparaging, misrepresentative, discriminatory, false or misleading, or otherwise unlawful, or any material that infringes on another’s rights. CBS Radio reserves the right to disqualify any entry that includes Content that it deems, in its sole discretion, to be indecent or inappropriate, unsuitable for public display, broadcast, or posting on any CBS Radio-administered website (i.e., entries must be radio clean), otherwise in violation of these guidelines or which communicate messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which CBS Radio and its sponsor(s) wish to associate. Entries that do not comply with these guidelines may not be eligible.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry and who reside in the forty-eight (48) contiguous United States or DC regardless . Void everywhere else and where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Molina Healthcare, Inc., Eventful, Inc., the Stations, CBS Radio Inc., each of their respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, the Stations’ advertising and promotion agencies, and participating sponsors or prize suppliers (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”) and other radio stations in the Markets, the members of their immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings, regardless of where they reside) and those living in the same household of each (whether related or not), are ineligible to enter or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating, entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of CBS Radio, which are final and binding in all respects, and entrant agrees to waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Promotion or Official Rules, except where prohibited by law.

b. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in this Promotion. For this Promotion only, restrictions that would prevent an entrant from winning if he/she had won another recent CBS Radio- or Station-administered contest or promotion will not apply.

d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Sponsor will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Sponsor will disqualify any entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. PRIZES

a. Twenty (20) prizes: Each prize consists of a $100 Cash gift card (issuer selected by the Sponsor). The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is $100.

b. Total ARV of all prizes: $2,000.

c. The gift card will be subject to the terms and conditions as set forth by its issuer. Gift cards are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time, nor will they be replaced if lost or stolen.

d. No more than the stated number of prizes specified in these official rules will be awarded. The winner(s) will forfeit any prize(s) or prize certificate(s) not claimed within five (5) days of winning. Unless otherwise specified or required by law, if a prize is not claimed no alternate winner will be selected and the prize will become the property of CBS Radio. CBS Radio may opt to deliver the prize to the winner by mail or overnight courier solely at its discretion. In the event that CBS Radio delivers the prize to the winner by mail or courier with the winner’s consent, the winner assumes the risk of the prize’s loss, damage or delay.

b. Prize(s) is not transferable, and no substitution, assignment or cash equivalent of prize(s) is permitted, except by the Sponsor (solely at its discretion), which reserves the right to substitute a prize or prize portion with another prize or prize portion of greater or equal value. The prize(s) are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and unless otherwise expressly specified, do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Promotion Entities are not responsible for winners’ limitations that prevent acceptance or use of prize(s). The prize(s) is provided as is. Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion Entities have not made, and are not in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranties, representations or guarantees, and hereby disclaim any and all warranties, expressed or implied, whether by contract or law, concerning any prize, including without limitation, implied warranties of quality, merchantability, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose, with the exception of any standard manufacturer’s warranty that may apply. Other restrictions may apply.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. The Sponsor will select a maximum of twenty (20) potential prize winners in eight separate random drawings conducted on or after May 1, 2017. Four (4) random drawings shall be conducted per Market Hashtag and shall include valid entries received during the Entry Period designating the respective Market.

b. Potential prize winner(s) will be notified by email or Twitter or Instagram direct message (with supplemental notification by telephone, if supplied) within three (3) days following the drawings. For promotions conducted on Twitter and Instagram, potential winners may be notified via Twitter or Instagram Direct Message. Twitter and Instagram entrants must monitor their Twitter or Instagram accounts and respond promptly to any Direct Message notifications from the Station or risk forfeiting the prize. Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. Upon notification or notification attempt, the potential winner(s) will be required to respond to such notification attempt and execute and return an affidavit of acceptance, eligibility, liability and publicity release within ten (10) days of such notification or notification attempt or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected in a random drawing of the remaining valid entries from the Market. If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence (19 years or older if a resident of Alabama or Nebraska, 21 years or older if a resident of Mississippi and 18 years or older in other states), the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian. If a potential winner(s) is deemed ineligible for any reason, cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s). The Promotion Entities are not responsible for any changes in an entrant or winner’s email address, phone number, mailing address or other contact information.

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). The winner(s) may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) and will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by CBS Radio in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete IRS Form W-9 or equivalent upon request will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS.

b. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) permission for the Sponsor or its designees to interview the winner(s) (or guest(s), if applicable), to photograph, film and record each winner (or guest, if applicable), and to use in commerce, advertising and in any media, now or hereafter known, throughout the world, in perpetuity, his/her name, prize(s) won, hometown (city and state), biographic information, likeness, photograph, voice, audio or video recording and/or any statements made by him/her regarding CBS Radio, the Promotion and/or its sponsor(s) for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without notice or additional compensation, notification or permission, except where prohibited by law. Each winner (and guest, if applicable) agrees to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize, except where prohibited by law.

c. Participation in the Promotion and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s (and guest’s, if applicable) agreement to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Promotion Entities and their respective officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives and all of their successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from and against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from any prize(s) awarded and participation in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property, which may occur in connection with, preparation for, travel to, or participation in the Promotion, or delivery, possession, acceptance and/or use or misuse of any prize or participation in any Promotion-related activity, including, but not limited to, any claims based on publicity rights, defamation, invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery.

d. If for any reason this Promotion cannot be executed as planned, including but not limited to, as a result of infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Released Parties that corrupt or affect the security, administration, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, or if the Promotion is compromised or becomes technically corrupted in any way, electronically or otherwise, the Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate, suspend and/or modify the Promotion. If the Promotion is terminated before the original end date, the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to, to modify the procedure for selecting winner(s), unless the nature of the event giving rise to such termination renders it impossible to select winner(s).

e. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of a prize(s); (ii) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, human error, failure or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete or late entries; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone or text message service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals or signal interference, accidental disconnection or equipment malfunctions or any other technological problems or failures of any kind; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, substitutions or omissions whatsoever by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to winner(s) (and guest(s), if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Released Parties’ control.

f. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins or any other methods may void that entrant’s entries and that entrant may be disqualified. The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Sponsor’s discretion. The Sponsor’s or its Promotion administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Promotion. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address or (ii) is assigned to the text or mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion. Failure to comply with the rules of the Promotion may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Sponsor makes a good faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Promotion, the Sponsor may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Sponsor-administered Promotions and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

g. The Sponsor reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification or equitable purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Sponsor reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend or modify the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s). If any provision of these Official Rules is irrevocably inconsistent with any provision set forth on the Contest webpage, then the provision of these Official Rules will prevail but solely to the extent of the inconsistency.

h. Except where prohibited, by entering the Promotion, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in New York, NY; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. New York law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

i. For a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt by the first business day following the end of the Entry Period to “Molina Healthcare Healthy Hour Promotion – Official Rules,” Attn: Promotions, 345 Hudson Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10014. For the names of the prize winner(s) send a self-addressed stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Entry Period to the above address marked “Molina Healthcare Healthy Hour Promotion – Winner List.” The Official Rules and the Winner List (when completed) shall also be available on the Promotion Website.

6. PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Promotion, entrant agrees to the Promotion Website’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located on the Promotion Website. In the event of conflict between the Promotion Website’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply.

Sponsor and Administrator: CBS Radio, Inc., 345 Hudson Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10014.

Promotional consideration provided by Molina Healthcare, Inc.