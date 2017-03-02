Eminem Snubbed on Billboard’s All-Time Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Song Rankings

March 2, 2017 1:23 PM By Roxanne Steele
How did they determine this list?!  A few of these rankings I find interesting.  When you think “all time” you definitely think of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey even all of which made the cut, but where is Eminem for hip-hop songs?! He made the list for greatest of all-time artist rankings, but not one of his songs made the list.  Hmmmm.

I was very happy to see Deborah Cox at no.5.  I was the first DJ to play that song “Nobody’s Suppose To Be Here” when I was on air at B96 Chicago.  That’s my girl and every females jam!

Take a look and let me know what you think.

Here’s a quick glance at Billboard’s top ten Greatest of All Time R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.  See the full list HERE!

  1. Mary J. Blige            Be Without You
  2. Macklemore             Thrift Shop
  3. Usher                         You Make Me wanna
  4. Marvin Gaye             Sexual Healing
  5. Deborah Cox            Nobody’s Suppose To Be Here
  6. Whitney Houston    I Will Always Love You
  7. Maxwell                     Pretty Wings
  8. Robin Thicke            Blurred Lines
  9. Al Green                     Let’s Stay Together
  10. The Weeknd              The Hills

Billboard also released the Greatest of All Time R&B/Hip-Hop Artist.  See the full list HERE!

  1. The Temptations
  2. Aretha
  3. Stevie wonder
  4. James Brown
  5. Michael Jackson
  6. Marvin Gaye
  7. Isley Brothers
  8. Gladys Knight and The Pips
  9. R.Kelly
  10. Mary J. Blige
