Eminem Snubbed on Billboard’s All-Time Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Song Rankings

By:Roxanne Steele
How did they determine this list?! A few of these rankings I find interesting. When you think “all time” you definitely think of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey even all of which made the cut, but where is Eminem for hip-hop songs?! He made the list for greatest of all-time artist rankings, but not one of his songs made the list. Hmmmm.
I was very happy to see Deborah Cox at no.5. I was the first DJ to play that song “Nobody’s Suppose To Be Here” when I was on air at B96 Chicago. That’s my girl and every females jam!
Take a look and let me know what you think.
Here’s a quick glance at Billboard’s top ten Greatest of All Time R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. See the full list HERE!
- Mary J. Blige Be Without You
- Macklemore Thrift Shop
- Usher You Make Me wanna
- Marvin Gaye Sexual Healing
- Deborah Cox Nobody’s Suppose To Be Here
- Whitney Houston I Will Always Love You
- Maxwell Pretty Wings
- Robin Thicke Blurred Lines
- Al Green Let’s Stay Together
- The Weeknd The Hills
Billboard also released the Greatest of All Time R&B/Hip-Hop Artist. See the full list HERE!
- The Temptations
- Aretha
- Stevie wonder
- James Brown
- Michael Jackson
- Marvin Gaye
- Isley Brothers
- Gladys Knight and The Pips
- R.Kelly
- Mary J. Blige