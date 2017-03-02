Dangerous Storms Damage Carrie Underwood’s Home

By: Rachael Hunter

Yesterday morning while on the air, I received a phone call from my daughter down in Nashville. She said she was awoken by tornado sirens and quickly jumped into the closet in her apartment. Luckily there was no damage to her building. Others in the area were not so lucky.

Carrie Underwood’s Nashville home was damaged. The singer is okay but she tweeted, “Woke up to tornado sirens and hail…our chimney is currently in our driveway…tree limbs everywhere…feels like home,” adding the hashtag #okie.

Carrie is, of course originally from Oklahoma, where tornadoes are not uncommon.