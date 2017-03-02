“Big Bang Theory” Cast Bands Together To Help Actresses Get A Raise

March 2, 2017 5:57 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Whether you like “Big Bang Theory” or not, it seems like the cast are genuinely besties behind the scenes. So much so that the five original stars are taking a small pay cut to help two of their fellow cast mates get a raise and close in on an 11th and 12th season.

Sources say Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg will make $100-thousand less so Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get bumped up to $450-thousand a episode.

No word yet on if Bialik and Rauch have signed on now that they’re going to be making more green.

