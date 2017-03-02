“Big Bang Theory” Cast Bands Together To Help Actresses Get A Raise

Whether you like “Big Bang Theory” or not, it seems like the cast are genuinely besties behind the scenes. So much so that the five original stars are taking a small pay cut to help two of their fellow cast mates get a raise and close in on an 11th and 12th season.

Sources say Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg will make $100-thousand less so Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get bumped up to $450-thousand a episode.

No word yet on if Bialik and Rauch have signed on now that they’re going to be making more green.