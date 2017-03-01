Pregnant Women Are Sticking Speakers “UP There”

Pregnant moms might have felt silly putting headphones on their belly bumps, but they did it anyway to play music for their babies. But now an OB/GYN center in Barcelona has created a new way to let your unborn child hear tunes and it’s a little more…shall we say intimate?

The expecting mama connects the Babypod to a phone, covers it with a condom, and inserts it into her hoo-ha for her baby to listen to “stimulating” tunes. And the recommended playlist is supposed to “encourage neonatal brain development, communication, and vocalization.” Seriously!

A study done by the product developer found fetuses didn’t respond to speakers on their moms’ bellies, but did react to music played like this. Of course, some experts have their doubts. “I can’t imagine that an obstetrician would be okay with this, number one,” says NBC medical contributor Dr. Natalie Aza. “And number two, the science behind it sounds a bit loosey-goosey to me.”

So if you want to save yourself the $166 the Babypod sells for, you can always just play your unborn baby music with regular old speakers on the outside of your body. And some scientists think a mother’s voice is the most important sound a developing baby hears. Research shows fetal heart rates slow down when mom talks and her voice has a soothing effect to baby. Plus, talking to your baby is free and easy and doesn’t require any condom-covered devices inside you. Bonus!

Source: Good Housekeeping