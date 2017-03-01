Why Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley are Planning a Wardrobe Malfunction at ACM Awards

By Amanda Wicks

After what took place during the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday (February 26th), Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley have a plan to make sure there are no major mistakes at the ACM Awards.

Related: ACMs Reveal ‘The Week Vegas Goes Country’ Details

In their usual joking fashion, they shared that they had already discussed what to do if someone accidentally read out the wrong name for an award. “We have a plan,” Bentley told The Tennessean. “Luke’s going to have a wardrobe malfunction. At least that way everyone talks about that and not the show.”

Bryan added, building off Bentley’s set-up, “It’s sad nobody is talking about what happened at the Oscars. That’s our approach, Dierks — train wreck the show.” During the Oscars broadcast on Sunday, presenters awarded Best Picture to La La Land instead of Moonlight.

Last year marked the first time the two teamed up to co-host the ACM Awards. “We played it so loose last year at the top, we could have had our own Oscar moment,” Bentley said.