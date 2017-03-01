Happy Birthday Linda Lee!!

March 1, 2017

Today is the birthday for the First Lady of Country Radio, the wonderful Linda Lee! As many of you know, Linda is battling cancer. She finished her six rounds chemotherapy. Linda has two kinds of cancer and one of them has spread. She biopsies done and is now getting ready to start a new groundbreaking treatment called Immunotherapy.  This is a new therapy that is achieving good results. She is hoping to start next week after the results of the biopsy come back.

There was a rumor that during a transport from West Bloomfield to Detroit, Linda had the driver stop off at the casino so Linda could play a few games. Linda quickly debunked that rumor. “I am not gonna throw Stephanie, one of our P1 listeners under the bus. She would never do something so unprofessional.”

Not only has Linda won the ACM Major Market Personality of the Year Award, she is also being inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame! Linda said they’ll need more plaster because, “I may of lost a lot weight, but not in these tatas!” HAHA!

WE LOVE YOU LINDA!! Happy Birthday!

Linda thanks everyone for their wishes, prayers and positive energy. “I love you guys so much! I feel it from the tip of my bald head, all the way down to my toes and I will be back.”

 

