Brett Young Chats About His Tats

March 1, 2017 6:17 AM By Rachael Hunter

Brett Young has several tattoos, but there’s one, in particular that was inspired by one of his favorite poets on Instagram. You can spot this tattoo on his right forearm, which reads, “If it feels like home, follow its path.”

Brett Young talks about his tattoo. “So there is a poet on Instagram he’s R.M. Drake, and I’ve followed him for a really long time. And I paraphrased one of his poems. What it means to me is trust your instincts, follow your dreams, don’t let anybody tell you no. The bottom line is, if it’s the only thing that’s going to make you happy, you shouldn’t let anybody or anything convince you otherwise.”

Brett’s still working on the sleeve on his left arm. It’s a tribute to his home state of California and his new home, Nashville.

