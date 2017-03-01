After Oscar Flub Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley Have a Plan for the ACMs! [Video]

March 1, 2017 12:58 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: ACM Awards, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are back to host the ACM Awards next month on CBS.   After the horrific Oscar mishap last Sunday night, the two country boys are ready for anything!

Dierks jokes to “The Tennessean” that if some kind of mishap should happen during the ACMs the plan is to “train wreck the show.”

“Luke’s going to have a wardrobe malfunction,” he says. “At least that way everyone talks about that and not the show.”

YES!  I love that idea of Luke having a “wardrobe malfunction.”  Please let that happen.

The ACM Awards airs live April 2nd on CBS from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.  Check out the nominees here

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.

Listen Live