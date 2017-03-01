After Oscar Flub Luke Bryan & Dierks Bentley Have a Plan for the ACMs! [Video]

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are back to host the ACM Awards next month on CBS. After the horrific Oscar mishap last Sunday night, the two country boys are ready for anything!

Dierks jokes to “The Tennessean” that if some kind of mishap should happen during the ACMs the plan is to “train wreck the show.”

“Luke’s going to have a wardrobe malfunction,” he says. “At least that way everyone talks about that and not the show.”

YES! I love that idea of Luke having a “wardrobe malfunction.” Please let that happen.

The ACM Awards airs live April 2nd on CBS from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Check out the nominees here!