Watch: Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun’s Wrestling Match & See Who Taps Out!

Don’t be jealous that Scooter Braun gets to wrestle with Justin Bieber. Lots of ladies would love that chance, and I’m guessing some guys would for totally different reasons…. This wrestling match on the grass is pretty entertaining! Who knew Bieber had these skills!

Just a normal day at the office 😂 #justinlovestoshowthearmbar #djkhaledcommentary #thiswentonfor5minutes #funbutexhausting #yeshegotthearmbar #noonefilmedmybodyslam #ilikethisedit 👍😁😂 A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:29pm PST

It’s hard to believe that Justin Bieber is only 22! That’s what happens when you become famous at such a young age. All of his success is because Scooter Braun believed in the adorable Canadian singer. The two met when Justin was just 13 after Scooter discovered his popular YouTube videos and then traveled to Canada to meet the singer. The rest is history. Thank you Scooter!!

So what did you think of this wrestling match?