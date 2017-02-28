Roxanne’s Hometown Rundown!

I’m so excited to launch a new community feature called “Hometown Rundown.” There is always SO much going on in our communities that don’t always get talked about. This is a place to share your charity events, from 5K walks, your church fish fry, cancer fundraisers, school events and more. Whatever is going on in your “hometown” let us know. Feel free to email me roxanne@wycd.com

Here’s a few events to check out!

Empty Bowls Detroit March 3rd from 5:30p – 10:30p at Detroit’s historic Eastern Market – Shed #5 (MAP) from 5:30 pm – 10:30 pm. Cass Community Social Services (Cass) will welcome hundreds of guests to Empty Bowls Detroit to raises funds and awareness for Cass’ food program. The Empty Bowls auction includes custom-painted bowls created by celebrities including: Detroit rapper Big Sean, NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline and more! Bidding on this year’s auction is exclusively online from Wednesday, March 1, 2017 – Saturday, April 1, 2017. Click here to view auction!

This is a fantastic agency that not only feeds the hungry but works with men, women and children with HIV/AIDS, medical and mental illness, developmental disabilities and/or substance abuse. For more details visit www.emptybowlsdetroit.com.

25th annual Taste of Troy fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Troy on Sunday, March 5 from 1-4 pm at the San Marino Club, 1685 E. Big Beaver Road, Troy. Advance tickets $45 at door $55. Proceeds from the event will help the Club provide educational and recreational activities to more than 1,200 children, ages 6 to 18, in Oakland and Macomb counties. For info and tickets visit www.bgctroy.org

Tattoos for Turning Point March 19 12p -7p at 45145 Cass Ave, Utica. 100% of the proceeds to benefit Turning Point which services victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. If you’ve been wanting a tattoo this is the perfect opportunity to do so and give back at the same time! For more info call 586-797-9090 or visit www.turningpointmacomb.org

WYCD’s Jammin for Joseph March 22nd at the Fillmore Detroit. We are very excited to bring the Eli Young Band and William Michael Morgan. Join us and help us raise funds for Team Joseph, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. You can purchase Vip tickets which include a pre-show meet and greet with the artists and a strolling dinner – for $125. Click HERE to get tickets with LiveNation. We hope to see you there for Team Joseph! More info at www.WYCD.com