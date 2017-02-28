Justin Moore’s Daughter Refuses To Have Another Sister

Justin Moore and his wife are expecting their fourth child this year and with three girls in the house, at least one person in the family doesn’t want another one, but it’s probably not who you’d expect.

Justin says his eldest, six-year-old Ella, is totally over having sisters and claims she won’t talk to it or hold it if it’s a girl.

When wife Kate reminded her that she is a girl, and asked her how she’d have felt if she wasn’t wanted, Ella stood firm. Justin says she told them, “I don’t care, I don’t want another one. We’ve got enough.’”