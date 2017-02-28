Celebrate National Pancake Day with a Free Stack at IHOP

By: Jon Corrigan

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 7, by offering guests a complimentary short stack of its signature buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Select locations will participate until 10 p.m.)

In return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size on-check or in-restaurant with all funds going to the Children’s Miracle Network’s local hospital affiliate.

For more information on IHOP National Pancake Day, including restaurant hours and charity support by restaurant, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.