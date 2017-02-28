Carrie Underwood Posts Birthday Message To Her Son

Carrie Underwood’s little boy is not so little anymore. The singer’s son Isaiah just turned two, and she posted a sweet message to her toddler on social media.

“Where did two years go? My angel is getting so big,” she writes next to a picture of Isaiah playing with a balloon. “On one hand, it’s so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it’s all happening so fast! Happy birthday, little monkey! You are my world…my heart…and I thank God for you each and every day!”

She adds, “The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”