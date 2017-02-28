Brett Young Prefers Netflix And Wine For A Good Night Out

Brett Young admits to being a total romantic, but when it comes to his idea of the perfect date, he likes to keep things simple. Instead of going out on the town, he’d rather curl up on the couch, find a great show to binge on Netflix and sip some good vino while watching.

Ladies, if you’re wondering how to hook the six-foot-six California native, you’ll be happy to know he’s not too picky. “I don’t think that I have a type, so I don’t think there are specific things that I’m looking for. But I always am attracted to really short girls.”

Brett is out on the road, opening on Luke Bryan‘s Kill the Lights tour.