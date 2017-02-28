Brett Young Prefers Netflix And Wine For A Good Night Out

February 28, 2017 9:49 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Brett Young admits to being a total romantic, but when it comes to his idea of the perfect date, he likes to keep things simple. Instead of going out on the town, he’d rather curl up on the couch, find a great show to binge on Netflix and sip some good vino while watching.

Ladies, if you’re wondering how to hook the six-foot-six California native, you’ll be happy to know he’s not too picky. “I don’t think that I have a type, so I don’t think there are specific things that I’m looking for. But I always am attracted to really short girls.”

Brett is out on the road, opening on Luke Bryan‘s Kill the Lights tour.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Listen Live