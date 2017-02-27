Thomas Rhett Covers Bruno Mars In Tour Opener

February 27, 2017 7:06 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Thomas Rhett kicked off his “Home Team Tour” this weekend in Michigan, and closed out the night covering one of his favorite artists.

Thomas brought out tour openers Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Hurd and Russell Dickerson to join him for a cover of Bruno Mars’ latest hit “24K Magic,” with Thomas and Russell handling a verse each, and Ryan and Kelsea getting into the action on the chorus.

This isn’t the first time Thomas has covered Bruno in concert. He’s previously performed “Uptown Funk” and “If I Was Your Man” at shows.

Next up, the “Home Team Tour,” Thomas’ first-ever headlining treak, hits Fort Wayne, Indiana on Thursday.

