Tequila Shots with Luke, Rip’s Jersey Retirement, Oscars & more in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up!

Weekends are made for fun! Brett Young is on tour right now with Luke Bryan and Brett Eldridge, and the boys did some tequila shots on stage. A man after my own heart.

@brettyoungmusic takes his first Patron shot itv the tour in #Jaxcountry with #jaxevents @priproductions @jaxevents A post shared by 991wqik (@991wqik) on Feb 25, 2017 at 10:44pm PST

Thomas Rhett kicked off his tour in Saginaw and shared with us this behind the scenes kiss.

No wonder the show was amazing tonight! @laur_akins pic.twitter.com/JtcWq8NznX — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) February 24, 2017

Over the weekend actor Bill Paxton died and stars like Chris Young were heartbroken.

So sad to hear about the passing of Bill Paxton… Huge fan of his work — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) February 26, 2017

Very sad news here in Detroit over the weekend. Ron Savage from Fox 2 News suffered a fatal heart attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues.

We're devastated to pass this along – FOX 2 News Anchor and Reporter Ron Savage died suddenly earlier this morning:https://t.co/YXZ4RPQsdR pic.twitter.com/BkuzFRj9aG — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) February 25, 2017

Ron's big, kind voice would fill the hallways @FOX2News– and you'd immediately smile. We will not be the same. https://t.co/BXB12tTDBJ — deena centofanti (@fox2deena) February 25, 2017

While the Oscar Red Carpet was going on, our Detroit Pistons had a big game at the Palace retiring Rip Hamilton’s jersey.

LeBron James took notice of this special moment to show his respect.

Congrats to the fam @ripcityhamilton on getting your jersey 32 retired tonight in Detroit!! #ForeverHanging #YESSIR — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 27, 2017

One of my favorite moments on the red carpet was Justin Timberlake! He will always be a favorite of mine! Jessica is one lucky girl!

I love how Keith Urban tweeted out this priceless moment at the Oscars when a tour bus group got the ultimate surprise!

Naturally everyone is talking about the Oscars. I was so happy to see Emma Stone win for Best Actress. I just adore her.

#Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for ‘La La Land.’ https://t.co/yOZ5X2ihdG #Oscars pic.twitter.com/p0diLi6rh8 — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

The greatest tweet came from Steve Harvey offering his advice to Warren Beatty over the biggest Oscar flub. What a disaster!

Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

Hope you had a great weekend! Did you have a favorite moment? Share below I’d love to see it!