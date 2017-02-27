Tequila Shots with Luke, Rip’s Jersey Retirement, Oscars & more in Weekend Celebrity Wrap-Up!

Weekends are made for fun! Brett Young is on tour right now with Luke Bryan and Brett Eldridge, and the boys did some tequila shots on stage. A man after my own heart.
Thomas Rhett kicked off his tour in Saginaw and shared with us this behind the scenes kiss.
Over the weekend actor Bill Paxton died and stars like Chris Young were heartbroken.
Very sad news here in Detroit over the weekend. Ron Savage from Fox 2 News suffered a fatal heart attack. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues.
While the Oscar Red Carpet was going on, our Detroit Pistons had a big game at the Palace retiring Rip Hamilton’s jersey.
LeBron James took notice of this special moment to show his respect.
One of my favorite moments on the red carpet was Justin Timberlake! He will always be a favorite of mine! Jessica is one lucky girl!
I love how Keith Urban tweeted out this priceless moment at the Oscars when a tour bus group got the ultimate surprise!
Naturally everyone is talking about the Oscars. I was so happy to see Emma Stone win for Best Actress. I just adore her.
The greatest tweet came from Steve Harvey offering his advice to Warren Beatty over the biggest Oscar flub. What a disaster!
Hope you had a great weekend! Did you have a favorite moment? Share below I’d love to see it!