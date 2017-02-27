2017 Oscars Recap – And The Award Goes To…

The 2017 Oscars were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, but were kicked off by Justin Timberlake and that ridiculously catchy “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” which was nominated for Best Original Song.

From there, Kimmel’s opening monologue had the obvious political jabs, but also included a moment calling for people to have conversations not as either Republican or Democrat but as Americans. Special moments of the night included:

When it came to the awards, winners were almost all sure bets and there were plenty of history making moments. Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Moonlight” and became the first Muslim to take home an Oscar.

won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Moonlight” and became the first Muslim to take home an Oscar. Viola Davis ‘ win for Best Supporting Actress made her the first black actress to win an Emmy, Oscar, and Tony. Even “La La Land’s” Damien Chazelle made history by becoming the youngest Best Director winner.

‘ win for Best Supporting Actress made her the first black actress to win an Emmy, Oscar, and Tony. Even “La La Land’s” made history by becoming the youngest Best Director winner. In what some will consider an upset, Casey Affleck beat out Denzel Washington for Best Actor. While Emma Stone did was she was expected to do and won Best Actress.

beat out for Best Actor. While did was she was expected to do and won Best Actress. Then, just when we all thought the night went as many predicted, with “La La Land” winning best picture and coming to the stage to accept their award, it was announced presented Warren Beatty had made a mistake. In fact, “Moonlight” had won the big award of the night. Beatty claims he was given the Best Actress card, which read “Emma Stone, La La Land.”

Here’s a rundown of the winners in the major categories (for a complete list of winners, CLICK HERE):

Best Picture

“Moonlight” (WINNER)

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”