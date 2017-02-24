Watch: Seth Meyers Rips President Trump’s Trans Bathroom Decision Apart

By: Roxanne Steele

Seth Meyers took the opportunity to tear into President Trump over his transgender bathroom decision that has so many in an uproar this week. In his segment titled, “Hey!” Meyers has this to say to Donald Trump about the lift for transgender students.

Trump withdrawing the Obama-era protections for transgender students in public schools is such a heavy subject. Trump now gives the power back to the states to make that decision on what bathroom transgender kids should use. Take a listen to this argument from the White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also had this to say…

How do you feel about everything? Vote in our poll and let’s see where Detroit stands on this.