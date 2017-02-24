Luke Bryan Expressing Gratitude For All The Prayers Over His Niece’s Death

February 24, 2017 6:00 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

As we previously told you, Luke Bryan’s infant niece passed away earlier this week, yet somehow Luke was able to take the stage Universal Music Group’s luncheon at the 2017 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

Before performing his latest single, “Fast,” Luke took a few moments to thank those gathered for their support during this difficult time.

“Thank you so much for all your prayers comin’ out to me and my family the last couple of days,” Luke told the crowd at the Ryman auditorium. “I’ll tell you what, when I’m checking my socials and see so many of you guys … that are kind of lifting my family up, I really appreciate it. It means the world to me.”

