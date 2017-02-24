Honey Boo Boo Discusses Mama June’s Dramatic Weight Loss

February 24, 2017 12:37 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Mama June, the former star and matriarch of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, is preparing to unveil a major physical transformation on WE tv’s new show Mama June: From Not to Hot.

In preparation for the show’s premiere tonight (Feb. 24) at 10 p.m., her daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon sat down with E! News to discuss their mom’s progress following her gastric sleeve surgery in 2015.

While her kids won’t divulge exactly what their mom looks like, they say she’s undergone skin removal surgery as a result of her weight loss – so, you could assume there’s been a drastic change.

