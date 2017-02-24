Do These Tonight, Wake Up Less Anxious Tomorrow

It’s no fun to wake up ready to face the day when you’re filled with anxiety. But Neuropsychologist Jennifer Wolkin says morning anxiety is pretty common and it makes sense because that’s when we start thinking of our endless to-do lists and how we’re going to get through the day. And it’s not realistic to try to avoid anxiety forever, but there are some things we can do to ease our minds. Here are some tips and tricks to do at night so you can wake up feeling less anxious in the morning and all day.

Create a regular nighttime routine, and stick to it – Psychologist Erika Martinez says, “Anxiety is rooted in fear of losing control.” So taking control and creating a daily routine can help. And a good morning routine starts with a good wind-down routine the night before. Figure out what helps settle you – like yoga, journaling, or reading – and do it in the evening before you hit the sack, which you should try to do at the same time every night.

Practice deep breathing in bed – You’ve heard your whole life to take deep breaths when you’re anxious, but that’s because it works. Wolkin does deep breathing in the morning before getting up to “get motivated and start moving.” And you can do it at night when you lie down to help you decompress.

Make sure you’re getting enough magnesium – Medical and naturopathic doctor Carolyn Dean says magnesium is known as the anti-stress, anti-anxiety mineral. But a lot of us aren’t getting enough in our diets. So eat plenty of foods rich in magnesium, like spinach, pumpkin seeds, dark chocolate, and beans, or try a supplement.

Limit your daily news intake – We like to be well informed, but sometimes all the negative news stories take a toll on us and we need a break. It’s hard to avoid negative news altogether, but we can control how much we read and try to stay detached from it.

Source: Byrdie