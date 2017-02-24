Darius Rucker Had Fun Playing The Bad Guy On “Hawaii Five-O”

Darius Rucker guest stars on tonight’s episode of “Hawaii Five-O,” and he says his experience working on the CBS drama was “amazing.”

Darius plays bad guy Desmond Abati, who is a bomb maker and terrorist, and it was actually his choice to play the villain of the episode. Darius said doing the show in Hawaii was a lot of fun, and he even became good friends with the episode’s director.

“Working on ‘Hawaii Five-O’ was awesome,” Darius shares, adding, “I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

“Hawaii Five-O” airs tonight on CBS at 9pm ET.