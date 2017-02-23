Who Will Win the Oscar? Vote in our Poll

The 89th Academy Awards airs this Sunday night Feb. 26, on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. I’m a big Kimmel fan and I’m looking forward to seeing him on the Oscar stage.

I’m also a big movie fan, and I’m hoping our favorite actors don’t get too political. That is not the reason why I watch the show. Do you agree with me on that or do you like it when your favorite actor goes on a rant during an award show? Moving on…. Let’s have some fun and see who Detroit thinks should take home the Oscar! Vote in our Oscar poll.