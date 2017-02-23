Who Will Win the Oscar? Vote in our Poll

February 23, 2017 9:08 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Hollywood, The Oscars

The 89th Academy Awards airs this Sunday night Feb. 26, on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.  I’m a big Kimmel fan and I’m looking forward to seeing him on the Oscar stage.

I’m also a big movie fan, and I’m hoping our favorite actors don’t get too political.  That is not the reason why I watch the show.  Do you agree with me on that or do you like it when your favorite actor goes on a rant during an award show?  Moving on….  Let’s have some fun and see who Detroit thinks should take home the Oscar! Vote in our Oscar poll.

 

 

 

