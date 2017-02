Last night, Mark Wahlberg, his business partner Nico Cutraro and Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars announced the newest Wahlburgers will open in Taylor!

Slated to open on Eureka at I-75 in the Hope Depot parking lot. Wahlburgers will take the place of the Big Boy that is getting ready to close.

Wahlberg also said that besides Taylor’s location, they are working on a location somewhere around 13 Mile and Woodward.

More details are expected soon.