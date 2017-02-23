Luke Bryan’s Infant Niece Passes Away

Luke Bryan and his family are dealing with an unspeakable tragedy. In case you missed it, the singer’s six-month-old niece Sadie Brett recently passed away.

The child, the daughter of Luke’s wife Caroline’s brother Bo and wife Ellen Boyer, was born with cardiac problems and had been treated at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. In December she had undergone a heart procedure, with Luke telling fans she was getting stronger.

Many fans offered their condolences to Luke and his family and he took to social media to show his appreciation for their thoughts. He tweeted, “We thank all of you for your prayers. Love y’all.”

This, of course, isn’t the first family tragedy Luke has had to deal with. He previously lost his older brother Chris, as well as his sister Kelly and her husband, and is now raising the couple’s son Til.