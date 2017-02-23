Kate Upton Reveals If She And Justin Verlander Have Pre-Game Whoopie

February 23, 2017 9:54 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Kate Upton was a guest on my favorite show, Watch What Happens Live last night and after asked by a caller whether she and her fiance, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, engage in pre-game whoopie. She says, “Absolutely no sex before a game. And then also what I’ve just found out is if he plays too well, then there’s no sex after either.” When asked by host Andy Cohen why, Kate says, “Because he’s exhausted.”

Cohen also brought up the tweet that Kate sent after Verlander did not win the Cy Young Award. Kate says, “I had to write it so fast becasue he wasn’t even off TV yet. I think his first reaction was a little bit surprised that I sent it. But overall, he loved it.”

