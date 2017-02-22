Mom Shares Heartbreaking Photo of 10-Year-Old Son Battling Cancer

By: Jon Corrigan

A Texas mother’s Facebook post about her 10-year-old son’s cancer battle has gone viral.

Jessica Medinger’s son, Drake, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL B Cell) in September 2012, and he’s now fighting the disease for the second time.

In the long post, shared to a support page for Drake, Jessica included an image of her son in diapers, leaning over the toilet and clearly in pain.

😟

Życie nie zawsze jest poprawne polityczne, ładne i bez skazy. Czasem jest właśnie takie – pisze Medinger. https://t.co/L71gPGy0Au pic.twitter.com/UhAlEMX8rN — Klara Veritas (@KlaraVeritas) February 22, 2017

Below is an excerpt from Jessica’s post, which has been shared more than 64,000 times. For the entire post, click here. (Be aware there is NSFW language.)

“This was this morning after carrying Drake to the bathroom. Yes, he is in a pull up because 75% of the time he cant control his bathroom habits. This is skin and bones, because I have to beg him to eat ONE green bean for supper, or drink a cup of water through out the day. This is having your son sleep with you at night because he is afraid of something happening and being alone, and by something I mean dying. This is having middle of the night conversations with a ten year old, asking if he dies will he go to heaven and will he see his dad there and be able to talk and play with him. This is him being too weak to get out of bed or walk and needing to be carried or in a wheelchair. This is him falling asleep as someone is talking to him, because he is too exhausted. This is him, throwing up every medication I give him and him dry heaving because his stomach is empty except for the spoonful of yogurt I just gave him with his pills. This is having to take 44 chemo pills last week in a matter of 24 hours. This is him telling me, “mommy, I’m not going to make it.” This is him not wanting to be touched, because it hurts too much, and using morphine to get through his day. This is him telling me he is scared and thinks he wont see his 11th birthday. This is him and me, telling him that I will continue to fight for him when he cant. This is him and me, and our world.

This is him, Drake, Stinky Joe, my whole world. From the moment I found out I was pregnant till future forever, he has been my reason for life. He is my smile, my love, my heartbeat. He is also my tears, my heart ache, my frowns. He is my life.”

A YouCaring page has been set up to help pay for Drake’s medical expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.